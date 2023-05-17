Hive (HIVE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $178.05 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 487,206,890 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

