Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. 653,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,069. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

