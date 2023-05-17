Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Up 6.4% in April

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 190,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,967. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

