Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand comprises about 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 52,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

