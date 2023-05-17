Hedron Trading Down 56.9% Over Last 7 Days (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedron has traded 56.9% lower against the dollar. Hedron has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and $349,955.47 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

