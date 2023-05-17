Hedera (HBAR) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $13.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,344 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,341,900,299.397957 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05260718 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $16,415,811.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

