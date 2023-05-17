Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 7.8% in April

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 21,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 16.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 262.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 3,376,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,953. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Stories

