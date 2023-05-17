Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Down 3.5%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 66,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 554,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Guggenheim cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

