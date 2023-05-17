Head to Head Contrast: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeyondSpring and Mateon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 29.10 -$33.28 million N/A N/A Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A

Mateon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondSpring.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BeyondSpring and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BeyondSpring and Mateon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Mateon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

