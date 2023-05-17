Head-To-Head Comparison: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) vs. Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Vallourec has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vallourec and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallourec -7.74% -20.15% -7.02% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vallourec and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallourec $5.15 billion 0.50 -$385.68 million ($0.34) -6.68 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.44 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

Color Star Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vallourec.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vallourec and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallourec 1 0 1 0 2.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Vallourec on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. It operates through the following business segments: Tubes, Mine and Forests, and Holding Companies and Other. The Tubes segment refers to the production of hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes, both smooth and threaded. The Mine and Forests segment includes supply charcoal to the blast furnace located in Jeceaba in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The Holding Companies and Other segment is involved in other production of tube products related activities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Meudon, France.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

