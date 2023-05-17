HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $485.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCI Group

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in HCI Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.