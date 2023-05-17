HC Wainwright Weighs in on Blink Charging Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Blink Charging in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 149.76%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Blink Charging by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blink Charging by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $112,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,091,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

