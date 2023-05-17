Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. 75,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,289. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.