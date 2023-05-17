Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Update

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of HRVFF stock remained flat at C$19.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.79. Harvia Oyj has a 1 year low of C$19.30 and a 1 year high of C$19.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Handelsbanken cut shares of Harvia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

