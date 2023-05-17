Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on HVRRY shares. HSBC downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.71. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $106.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96.

Hannover Rück Cuts Dividend

About Hannover Rück

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.