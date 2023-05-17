Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Hanesbrands worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,168 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after acquiring an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

