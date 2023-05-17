Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 2,008 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.13. The company had a trading volume of 483,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.23.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

