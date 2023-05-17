Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 104,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,311. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

