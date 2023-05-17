Hamilton Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 2,926.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,720 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up about 7.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.79% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 370,517 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 175.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 205,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,406,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,354,000 after purchasing an additional 173,686 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 130,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 285.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 125,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. 85,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,436. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.