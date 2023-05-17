Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,239 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SHYD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 723,567 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

