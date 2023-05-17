Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $190.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,595.94, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.26.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

