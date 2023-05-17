Hamilton Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

