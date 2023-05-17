Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 13,399 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 342,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.33 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

