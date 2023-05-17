Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 18,937 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up 2.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 284,397 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,558,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,193,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,587,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

