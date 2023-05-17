GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GXO opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $57.91.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

