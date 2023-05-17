Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 9,302 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Guild Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Guild Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

