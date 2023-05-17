Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 9,302 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Guild Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild
Guild Company Profile
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.