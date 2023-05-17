Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOF. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 19.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,462,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 457,168 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 149,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

