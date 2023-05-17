Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.44

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.44 and last traded at C$45.30, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.50.

Several research firms recently commented on GCG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$124.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.2646756 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is -51.52%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

