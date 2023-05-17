Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2,379.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardant Health Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,853. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.82. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.