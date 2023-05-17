Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2,379.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,853. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.82. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
