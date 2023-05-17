Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Position Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,111,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,637,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,501,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TV opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $972.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.43 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

TV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.