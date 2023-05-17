Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Down 10.6% in April

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.09. 29,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,242. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $179.01 and a 1 year high of $314.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.72 and its 200 day moving average is $270.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

