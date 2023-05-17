Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.84 Per Share

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRID opened at GBX 159.97 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £865.89 million, a PE ratio of 369.77 and a beta of 0.14. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 140.51 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.22.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,568.07 ($4,469.59). 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.