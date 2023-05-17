Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,271,177 shares in the company, valued at $65,468,018.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,350 shares of company stock worth $128,078. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 20,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,716. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.