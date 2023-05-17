Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Down 3.2%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.25. Approximately 4,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 12,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIP shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$167.48 million and a P/E ratio of -17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.79.

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

