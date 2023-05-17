Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,443 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CODI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.74 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $265,482.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,093.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,020 shares of company stock worth $449,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CODI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.