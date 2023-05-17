Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 25,613 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,613 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of State Street worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

