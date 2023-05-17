Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

