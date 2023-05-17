Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,545 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 485.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

