Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,293 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in General Electric by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

GE stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

