Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,860 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Expedia Group worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $135.42.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

