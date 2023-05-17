Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Washington Federal worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Washington Federal

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,213.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,213.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Washington Federal Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

WAFD stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

