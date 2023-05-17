Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

