Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107,394 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

