GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,975,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GrafTech International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after buying an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Stock Performance
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.
GrafTech International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.
