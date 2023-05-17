GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,975,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GrafTech International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after buying an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,736. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

