GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.6% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.34. The stock had a trading volume of 109,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,993. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.65 and its 200 day moving average is $190.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

