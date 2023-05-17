GMX (GMX) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, GMX has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One GMX token can now be bought for $64.02 or 0.00234174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $557.93 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,214,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,715,268 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

