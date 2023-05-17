Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.71

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 446540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

