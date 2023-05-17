Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.14.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$425.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.79.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.