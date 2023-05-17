Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 73,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 21,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 96.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWRS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

