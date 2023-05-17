Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Global Net Lease Trading Down 3.4 %
Global Net Lease stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.