Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

